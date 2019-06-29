Organization in the Pee Dee spreads awareness for kidney disease

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Bikers at Harley-Davidson in Florence started their engines bright and early Saturday morning for a charity ride.

“We’re an organization that we do a lot of community service and we’re riding for kidney disease this morning. We’re very excited and we’ve been planning this,” said Laura Preston, grand supervisor deputy of District 9.

Prince Hall Grand Chapter hosted their first charity ride, not only to help a member of their own, but for others who are going through the same thing.

“One of my gran associate deputies is on the waiting list for a kidney transplant and of course she’s on dialysis. It struck home with us, seeing what she had to go through with being on dialysis and wanted to find a way we can help,” said Preston.

For other members riding on Saturday, they said this hits close to home.

“My mother passed away in 2012 due to kidney failure so it makes me feel really good to be out here for a worthy cause,” said Terrence James.

The organization tells News13 there goal is to raise $1,000 during the charity ride.

“I’m excited and I think we’re going to beat or If not exceed our goal today,” said Preston.

If you would like to donate, you can call (843) 230-6752