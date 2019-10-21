Orionids meteor shower peaks tonight. Here’s how to watch

(KRON / CBS) – You won’t want to miss this!

Monday night could be your best chance to see a meteor shower.

It’s called the Orionid Meteor Shower – and it passes Earth every year.

NASA says the meteor shower will be visible from anywhere on Earth, and you won’t even need binoculars or a telescope to see it.

Your best chance to see it is after midnight into the early morning of Tuesday, Oct. 22 as the shower reaches its peak. Officials said that is the best time because the shower’s radiant point – or point of origin – doesn’t rise until after 11 p.m. local time.

So the higher the radiant point in the sky, the higher the hourly rates of meteors per hour.

To watch the Orionids, you’ll need to be away from bright city lights and allow your eyes up to 30 minutes to get accustomed to the dark. NASA says if you lie down, have your feet point southeast if you are in the Northern Hemisphere or northeast if you are in the Southern Hemisphere. EarthSky has compiled a list of locations nationwide that can help with your viewing experience.

If you’d rather watch online, Stonehenge’s year-round camera is offering a view of the Orinoids in a live stream from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET.