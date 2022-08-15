MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunday was the fourth annual back-to-school prayer walk in Myrtle Beach. Community members gathered at the Doug Shaw Stadium to walk to the area schools and pray at the entrance of each school.

“Our babies will enter those buildings tomorrow,” said Cookie Goings, the director of neighborhood services with the City of Myrtle Beach. She said, we walk in front of those schools so that every person this year that enters the grounds upon that school, is covered in prayer. And our prayer is for presence, it is for provision, it is for peace, and it is for protection.”

This communal act was a reminder of the importance of gathering with positive intention.

“It’s a unity and it’s annual so even if it changes up a little bit we’re always going to come together to ask for covering,” said Goings.

Goings is a retired education and said she was grateful to be able o support the students, administrators, school staff and others.

“Everybody who has at the core of their hearts, wanting a better life and a wonderful school year, and were not just selfish we’re doing it for myrtle beach but asking for cover everywhere.”

There were seats available for people who wanted to participate but couldn’t walk.

“If people feel like they cant do the walk, please come, please come. There are those even some that gather who gather who are unable to walk so they will sit and they are praying while they are sitting,” said Cookie Goings.