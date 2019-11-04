Over 100 vegetable products recalled for possible Listeria contamination

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than 100 vegetable products sold under nearly a dozen different brand names have been recalled for possible Listeria contamination.

Mann Packing is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly, and others with weakened immune systems.

Mann Packing Co. announced the recall Friday in response to a notification by the Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

All of the recalled products sold in the United States can be found on Mann’s website. The recalled products have a “Best If Enjoyed By” date of October 11, 2019 to November 16, 2019.

The company also made an announcement and included the effected product list on their facebook page.https://www.facebook.com/veggiesmadeeasy/?__tn__=kC-R&eid=ARBhk5e30XVUhdbddkpJRGmt-mORAUoZFLgFa80uyOyCdnWQZLBDGfr7HXbbwwkvLgjONv3F6PvMvuDm&hc_ref=ARR_SmJhVL-xgHPxlrUoPrQvT_MMWMNNyZ83zePNbh6K1L5Qn5kNMiqcLDfim_LHQhM&fref=nf&__xts__[0]=68.ARBCeG-ZF1MsqvLvpQISKwPPD-VjlxAQ0WirpARXD8ZrIP_H2ymZe6rL0mz9kyT_T84jXi6pcO34veWtt4RBJqJ7qk877MHUQccFCfA0RcAi1YIp-LREe0lYRQc5U6OqcbUi7ZgyHqOLCu16JHDvoSWve_CwcBsqyC7Tty8ZzqlY2uk1WMJt9CKvLgCQj8xC6CjTA32KdJz0IpF6_yT4ViSv-UgQ13OJlm7babILsYDAFC8qonlztR2TxCuBHbDNlA14bKwfBdi2kFOl4glEtpvS_AFl3jwhlpitIynlDvjRZP1NMoMWT363P2sXUr-OOG2Hdp6Ci84Ts38S-RnaaoaIZA

Anyone who has these products are being urged to throw them away.

Mann says there have been no known reports of illnesses from the products in this recall, and that the recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution.

Mann Packing will continue to work closely with the authorities to investigate the issue.

Customers with questions can call Mann 24 hours a day at 1-844-927-0707 or email Mann Packing Co., Inc. at consumers@mannpacking.com.