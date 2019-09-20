Over 1,000 trees to be planted in Conway to help with flooding

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Over 1,000 trees will be planted around Conway in an effort to help mitigate flooding in the city.

The 1,127 trees will be planted as part of the Arbor Day Foundation’s Community Tree Recovery Campaign – a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation, FedEx and Verizon, according to a press release from the City of Conway.

On October 5, as the City of Conway celebrates the Conway Strong Festival, it will also celebrate the community’s resiliency one year after Hurricane Florence.

Starting at 9 a.m. in the Riverfront Park the city will give away 240 three-gallon container trees and 750 seedlings to Conway residents. A variety of trees, including Cypress, Oaks, and Dogwoods will be given away on the peninsula at the Riverfront on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents who are given a tree will be asked to post a photo to social media of them planting it at their own home and tag the City of Conway. The social media campaign will be a way for residents to show the world the City’s resiliency following the destruction of last year’s storm.

At 11 a.m., the City will hold a tree dedication service in Sherwood Park and then hold the ribbon cutting for the new Sherwood Playground. The playground site has been closed since it was damaged by flood waters from Hurricane Florence.

The City will also plant 137 trees in various areas around the City, including multiple Weeping Willow trees along Crabtree Swamp. Willows are known for their ability to soak up large amounts of water, and planting them will help with both flooding and erosion along the banks.

The Arbor Day Foundation’s Community Tree Recovery, a national program underwritten by FedEx and Foundation members, aims to replace trees in communities affected by natural disasters throughout the United States. The program has held more than 775 events, distributing more than 5 million trees since its inception in 2012.

“For decades, FedEx has served as a first responder in disaster relief efforts,” said Jenny Robertson, FedEx director of citizenship & reputation management. “We are committed to helping communities on their road to sustainable recovery by connecting them with the resources needed to foster stronger and more resilient ecosystems.”

To donate to the recovery efforts supported by this campaign and others across the country please visit arborday.org/recovery.