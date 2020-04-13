Pee Dee Electric Cooperative reports at least 970 customers without power

Screenshot of Pee Dee Electric Cooperative’s outage map taken at 7:40 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Pee Dee Electric Cooperative is reporting at least 970 customers without power Monday morning.

According to PDEC’s outage map, about 936 customers in Darlington County are without power as of 7:40 a.m. Monday. In Chesterfield County, there are about 23 customers without power and in Lee County, about 11 customers are without power as of this time.

Screenshot of Pee Dee Electric Cooperative’s outage map taken at 7:40 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020.

For more on reporting power outages, click here.

For the latest forecast updates for the News13 area, click here.

Download the Stormtracker13 Weather App here and the News13 News App here.

LATEST HEADLINES: