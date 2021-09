DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington police are investigating after a person died from gunshot wounds after being shot early Sunday morning.

The overnight death has been ruled a homicide by Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

Tyree L. Simon, 47, died shortly after midnight after he was shot. The incident occurred on Short St within the city limits of Darlington.

The Darlington County Coroners Office, SLED, and DPD are investigating. Details are limited at this time. Count on us for updates.