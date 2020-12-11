Owl struck by car in Marlboro County finds help after community works together

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A concerned community member brought the Marlboro County community together after finding an owl that had been hit by a car.

The Marlboro County Humane Society was part of a special rescue mission after a good Samaritan scooped up an owl who was hit by a car and brought them to the center.

The man said he tried calling anyone he thought could help so he turned to the humane society.

The organization in turn called the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Charleston who also started making calls. Within 30 minutes, a rescue that was willing to take in the poor owl was located.

Birds of Prey in Charleston agreed to take the injured owl and even sent someone to collect them, according to the humane society.

“This is just another example of ‘It takes a village,'” The humane society said in a Facebook post. “Even with all the chaos this week has had in store for us we still all came together to help another animal in need.”