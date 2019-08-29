Packed church and over $10,000 raised for Lavonte Stanley’s funeral

When a local mother was in need of some help with funeral funds for her son, the community was quick to respond.

22-year-old Lavonte Stanley was tragically killed in a crash early Friday morning, and by Sunday more than $10,000 was donated for his funeral.

News13 spoke to his longtime friends at his funeral in Longs on Wednesday.

“He would give you the shirt off his back to please you and make you happy, that will be my boy until the day I die too,” said Lavonte’s friend, Jackie Ward.

When the Gofundme was set up for Lavonte’s mother, everyone pitched in without hesitation.

“The goal was $8,000 because she is a single mom, and she didn’t have a whole lot but if we didn’t man together, it went over $2,000, it just goes to show how close we all were and how much love we have for Vonte,” said Joey Tekesh.

Last Friday night, students honored Lavonte at the North Myrtle Beach High School game by painting their arms “Long Live Vonte.”

"He graduated from our school a few years back and it's just in remembrance of him," said student Colton Kingston.






