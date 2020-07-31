Palmetto Bowl game officially canceled

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Palmetto Bowl game has officially been canceled this year for the first time since 1909.

The University of South Carolina’s Athletic Director, Ray Tanner, will speak Friday morning about that decision.

It came when the SEC voted Thursday for a 10-game conference only season. According to reports, USC was the only school to vote against the decision.

Clemson University Athletic Director Dan Radakovich says his program aggressively lobbied the ACC to include an additional non-conference game, so the Tigers could play the Gamecocks.

