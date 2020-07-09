Pandemic unemployment to expire July 25, SC providing additional benefits

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Researchers says millions could face evictions as the result of the federal pandemic compensation ending in July.

For South Carolina, the $600 weekly benefits end on July 25. Thousands of families who depend on the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) could qualify for the Extended Benefits program.

Early this month, The state Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) launched the 10-week extension of federal funding for those who qualify. This will make available up to an additional 10 weeks of unemployment benefits to those who have exhausted previous pandemic emergency unemployment compensation.

Eviction moratoriums, which postponed rent payments during the initial coronavirus outbreak, have lifted for the state. The current 12.5% unemployment rate qualified the state for additional benefits.

Jamie Suber, chief of staff with DEW, said the new weekly trend is 18 to 20 thousand initial unemployment claims. “Really when you go back and you look at the data from 2009 during the Great Recession – the number of claims coming in week-over-week is still twice as high,” Suber explained.

Although the weekly $600 benefit ends this month, Suber believes the extensions will help keep families afloat in a sea of uncertainty.

“These are very technical programs,” Suber said. “They are very complex, but we ask for your patience as we continue to provide services to those that are truly in need,” he explained.

Weekly benefit amounts are determined by DEW based on one’s needs. Along with unemployment benefits, the department also provides employment resources and opportunities.

LATEST HEADLINES: