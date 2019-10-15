Panera Bread worker fired after TikTok video showing frozen mac-and-cheese

( CNN Newsource ) — Not many people can say they were fired over mac and cheese — but when a young employee dished too much information about one of Panera Bread’s most popular dishes, it ended up costing her her job.

When Panera Bread says, “Food as it should be,” should it be frozen?

An employee who posted a video showing how the chain’s popular mac and cheese gets made found herself frozen out of a job.

The cat’s out of the bag or at least the mac and cheese is.

Some compared it to glorified hospital food or even military meals ready to eat, MREs.

lol i lost my job for this video https://t.co/0Ao8a4revN — Bri (@BriiRamirezz) October 11, 2019

Realizing she’d stepped in a gooey mess, the employee put her best foot forward.

“That does not mean that they’re not good. I will eat our mac and cheese to this day.”

By the next video she was crying over her mac and cheese.

“I like my job. I’m really not trying to get fired. I’m sorry.”

Fired she was.

Note that nail seen in the video.

Technically, she says she was dismissed because “having such long nails and my phone out is a risk to food safety.”

Panera Bread wouldn’t address personnel matters but confirmed that, “Mac and cheese is made offsite with our proprietary recipe. It is shipped frozen to our bakery cafes. This allows us to avoid using certain preservatives that do not meet our clean standards.”

Many still wonder what’s the big deal.