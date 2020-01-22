1  of  2
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey gifts Super Bowl tickets to an NC military couple

by: Caslee Sims

Way to go, Christian!

The Carolina Panthers Mr. Do-it-all running back gifted two Super Bowl tickets to a Marine and his wife, thanking him for his service to our country.

Though the Panthers won’t be playing when the lights come on during Super Bowl Sunday, the deed itself was good enough!

The tickets will go to Sgt Maj. Luis Leiva who is stationed at Camp Lejeune. Leiva has provided nearly 30 years of service to the United States, according to McCaffrey.

McCaffrey tweeted about the gift earlier on Wednesday.

McCaffrey teamed up with USAA and the Marine Corps Association & Foundation to award Leiva two tickets to the game in Miami.


