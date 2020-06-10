Panthers removing ex-owner Richardson’s statue

Scene at Bank of America Stadium located at 800 S Mint Street in Charlotte (FOX 46 Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers are in the process Wednesday of removing former team owner Jerry Richardson’s statue outside of Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers tweeted Wednesday that they are removing the statue in the interest of public safety.

We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down. We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 10, 2020

Richardson stepped down after accusations about discriminatory actions towards women.

Cruise begin to position the cranes with the statue at Jerry Richardson at Bank of America Stadium. Several fans have told me they just don’t know what to think right now. @FOX46News @WillKunkelFOX46 pic.twitter.com/NraEqHE5wB — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) June 10, 2020

Current team owner David Tepper bought the team in 2017. Last week the Panthers cut ties with CPI Security after the company’s CEO made controversial comments about black on black crime in an email to Queen City Unity.

A report surfaced this week in Sports Illustrated that Richardson restricted players from protesting in 2017.

