Panthers removing ex-owner Richardson’s statue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers are in the process Wednesday of removing former team owner Jerry Richardson’s statue outside of Bank of America Stadium.
The Panthers tweeted Wednesday that they are removing the statue in the interest of public safety.
Richardson stepped down after accusations about discriminatory actions towards women.
Current team owner David Tepper bought the team in 2017. Last week the Panthers cut ties with CPI Security after the company’s CEO made controversial comments about black on black crime in an email to Queen City Unity.
A report surfaced this week in Sports Illustrated that Richardson restricted players from protesting in 2017.
