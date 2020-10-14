Panthers suspend in-person team activities Wednesday after Falcons player placed on COVID-19 list

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers suspended practice Wednesday and will not meet in person after an Atlanta Falcons player was placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Panthers faced the Falcons in Atlanta last Sunday, coming away victorious and winning their third-straight game.

According to the Panthers, Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

No Carolina players were placed on the list as of Wednesday morning, but the organization entered the NFL’s intensive protocol as a precautionary measure.

FOX 46 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories