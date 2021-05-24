Panthers to return to Spartanburg for 2021 training camp

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers are returning to Wofford College for training camp in 2021, after missing the trip to Spartanburg last year for the first time since the team’s inception in 1995, the team announced Monday.

The Panthers held training camp at Bank of America Stadium last year after 25 years at Wofford due to COVID rules by the league to hold camp at their own practice facilities.

The NFL is allowing teams to return to training camp at remote sites this season with approved plans.

The team extended a partnership with Wofford College from 2020-21 as the future team headquarters in Rock Hill is still under construction. The facility was originally supposed to open in the summer of 2022 but was delayed to 2023 due to the pandemic.