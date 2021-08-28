Paramedic found stabbed to death in his South Carolina home

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — A paramedic who was found dead in his South Carolina home bled to death after being stabbed, authorities said.

Jonathan Pressley Wells, 50, was found dead Tuesday at his home in Greenwood by deputies who went to check on him after he didn’t show up for work, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said.

The coroner’s office said Wells’ death is considered a homicide. Deputies asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the death because Wells was a county employee.

Well had been a paramedic for 26 years. Investigators have not announced a suspect or any arrests in his death.