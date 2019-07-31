Parents, businesses in Lake View could be fined under new curfew law

LAKE VIEW, SC (WBTW) – Any juvenile out past 11 p.m. or before 6 a.m. without an adult in Lake View now will be breaking the law.

Anyone operating a business that allows teens to be on its premises during curfew hours also will be breaking the law, according to the ordinance. It’s also against the law for any parent or guardian to allow a juvenile to violate the curfew.

Any parent, guardian or business operator who violates the curfew is subject to a $250 fine plus court costs and possible community service.

The town approved a curfew for people under 17 years old on Tuesday after repeated complaints of juveniles during the late night and early morning.

Officials say the town has been experiencing many problems related to teens wandering after 11 p.m. unsupervised “in a manner that exposes both the juveniles and the citizens of the Town to dangerous situations.”

“The public has been found to be highly and strongly in favor of a proposed curfew,” town officials state in the findings section of the ordinance. “Juvenile should be protected from each other and older people on the street during late nighttime and early morning hours,” and “the town desires to protect the public and reduce juvenile crime and violence by enactment of this chapter.”

A first offender of the curfew will be taken home. A repeat offender will be referred to the department of juvenile justice. If the juvenile is 10 years old or younger, the incident report will be forwarded to the county department of social services.

The law says the teen or child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, which is defined as someone at least 21 years of age and authorized by the parent or guardian to have care and custody of the juvenile.

Here are defenses and exceptions outlined in the ordinance: