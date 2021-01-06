Parents, former employees claim South Carolina daycare is neglecting children

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville daycare is the center of controversy on social media. Parents and former employees are sharing images of conditions and questioning the safety of children at Sunflower Kids Daycare in Summerville.

The daycare facility is facing heavy criticism from parents who say they have proof of neglect of kids attending the daycare located on North Main Street.

A Facebook post features several photos and videos that give parents concern. One video attached in the post shows what looks like an employee paddling a toddler.

“There’s a worker napping while other kids were napping,” says a parent that requested to remain anonymous. “The skillet on the table with the kids playing underneath was very concerning.”

The parent says she became concerned after seeing the post. She says her best friend’s child was the one allegedly being paddled by an employee.

“Our best friends, like they always had this gut feeling that it wasn’t a good place… Putting your hands on another kid, like spanking or paddling another person’s child is not acceptable, ever,” says the parent.

She has since stopped using the daycare facility for her children.

News 2 has made several attempts to reach the owner of the daycare facility but has not been granted an interview. At one point the owner said she would step outside the facility to do an interview but never did.

One former employee of the facility, who’s sister made the post on social media, say this isn’t the first time she has heard concerns from parents.

“We have had parents reach out to us and say number one that they have already had their suspicions about the daycare and this was just confirming it,” says Meghan Ratliff. “That they would be pulling their kids out.”

Ratliff worked at the daycare for three days in December before quitting because of the conditions. Ratliff says she reported the daycare to the Department of Social Services. The concerned mother and Ratliff both recommend parents research daycare spots thoroughly before sending their kids.

“Tour it during the hours that the kids are there, make sure that they have cameras that you have access to,” says Ratliff.

We have also reached out to the state to see if there have been any prior complaints filed against the Summerville facility.