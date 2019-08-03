Parents in the Pee Dee take advantage of back-to-school tax free weekend

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Families in the Pee Dee are hitting the stores this weekend for back-to-school shopping to take advantage of tax-free weekend.

“It’s great, I enjoy shopping and getting things that you don’t have to pay taxes on, so this only comes once a year and I’m glad about that,” said shopper Felicia Blanding.

The store manager at Academy Sports tells News 13 dozens of shoppers came in bright and early to fill up their shopping carts and enjoy the hot deals.

“This is kinda like our summer black Friday. When we look at the numbers and anticipate what we think we might do and so fourth, you’re kinda looking at numbers like black Friday,” said store director, Al Bishop.

People who were shopping this weekend tell us they’ve been going from store to store for two days straight.

“Some of the items I bought were pants, t-shirts and stuff like that,” said Blanding.

For shoppers who can’t make it to the store and would rather buy online, Bishop said you’re in luck.

“Shopping online helps because we have school uniforms and we have a limited supply here in the store, but there’s a full line online that if somebody needs to order something like that they can do that online and still get the tax free,” said Bishop.

Tax-free weekend will continue until August 4.