Parents of Horry County Schools students will be able to opt back into in-person classes

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools announced Monday night that parents will be able to soon opt into in-person classes.

During a board work session, the district said parents can make a commitment to opt their child back into brick and mortar school, beginning on Wednesday, September 16.

The deadline to make the change is Sunday, September 20.

Hours earlier, the district announced that schools will continue to operate with limited face-to-face instruction next week. The decision was based on weekly reporting by DHEC. Monday’s disease activity report showed Horry County was at a medium spread level for the third consecutive week. You can read more here.

Some parents voiced concerns to News13 about a number of issues, including with communication and with what they believe is a discrepancy between virtual learning students and in-person students.

