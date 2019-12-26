Parents of missing Alabama woman plead for information

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (CNN)- The parents of a missing Alabama woman are pleading for information in finding their daughter.

29-year-old Paighton Houston was last seen leaving a Birmingham bar with two men Friday night. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Houston was wearing ripped blue jeans, a coral t-shirt, and blue Converse shoes.

Police said surveillance video from a bar showed Houston leaving with two heavy-set men last Friday night. Reports say she later sent a message to a friend saying she felt like she was in trouble.

“I’ve got to get my daughter back,” said Charlaine Houston, Paighton’s mother. “We need a Christmas miracle. I’m pleading with the public.”

Charlaine and Douglas Houston say they are hopeful but are heartbroken. They believe someone knows what happened. “There’s people out there who know what’s going on and either they’re too scared to say or maybe just protecting somebody they know,” Douglas Houston said.

Her parents say it’s unlike her not to reach out to family, saying she’s very close to family.

If you know anything about where Paighton Houston could be, call Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413 or 911.