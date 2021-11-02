Parents of missing Tennessee girl to appear on Dr. Phil show

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The parents of a missing 5-year-old girl in Tennessee will appear on the Dr. Phil show on Nov. 11-12.
The episodes featuring Summer Wells’ parents, Don Wells and Candus Bly, were filmed in October. Show officials confirmed their visit to Los Angeles in mid-October.
Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on June 15. Months later, the Hawkins County Sheriffs Office says the case remains a priority and investigators continue to follow up on tips.
The AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer:
- Age: 5
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue
- Height: 3′
- Weight: 40 lbs.
- Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee
- Missing Since: June 15, 2021