Parents of missing Tennessee girl to appear on Dr. Phil show

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The parents of a missing 5-year-old girl in Tennessee will appear on the Dr. Phil show on Nov. 11-12.

The episodes featuring Summer Wells’ parents, Don Wells and Candus Bly, were filmed in October. Show officials confirmed their visit to Los Angeles in mid-October.

Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on June 15. Months later, the Hawkins County Sheriffs Office says the case remains a priority and investigators continue to follow up on tips.

The AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer: