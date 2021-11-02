Parents of missing Tennessee girl to appear on Dr. Phil show

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The parents of a missing 5-year-old girl in Tennessee will appear on the Dr. Phil show on Nov. 11-12.

The episodes featuring Summer Wells’ parents, Don Wells and Candus Bly, were filmed in October. Show officials confirmed their visit to Los Angeles in mid-October.

Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on June 15. Months later, the Hawkins County Sheriffs Office says the case remains a priority and investigators continue to follow up on tips.

The AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer:

  • Age: 5
  • Sex: Female
  • Race: White
  • Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue
  • Height: 3′
  • Weight: 40 lbs.
  • Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee
  • Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories