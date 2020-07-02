Park Inn by Radisson opens hotel in Florence, one of first new builds to open in US

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Park Inn by Radisson just announced the opening of its latest property, which will be located in Florence.

Park Inn by Radisson Florence, is located at 1729 Mandeville Road, and marks one of the first new-build Park Inn by Radisson hotels to open in the U.S.

The hotel is located six miles from Florence Regional Airport (FLO) and minutes from downtown.

Due to COVID-19 health, safety and security concerns for guests and team members the hotel has begun implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program.

The launch of the in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols is designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

“As we strategically re-open our doors to a new era of travel, we’re thrilled to continue growing the Park Inn by Radisson brand with this beautiful new hotel in Florence,” Aly El-Bassuni, chief operating officer, Americas, Radisson Hotel Group said. “Seeing the extensive new safety and sanitation measures our hotels are implementing gives me great pride.”

The hotel features 60 guest rooms and suites with mini refrigerators and free Wi-Fi, an onsite game room complete with both adult and kid friendly games, such as pool and foosball, along with a well-stocked snack shop in the lobby. Also available is a fitness center, indoor pool and patio fire pit.

The building process for the hotel took three years to complete.

