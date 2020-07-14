Park to be dedicated to city of Myrtle Beach, plans call for green space, stormwater detention pond

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A park is being dedicated to the city of Myrtle Beach Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. to be used as a city park and part of the city’s stormwater management system.

The Robert Shelley Family is donating property at 405 Balsam Street. The city’s plans call for green space and public park improvements, as well as a stormwater detention pond. According to the county council, a small playground already on the property will be improved in time.

The land will be known as “Shelley Park,” in honor and remembrance of the family and its contributions to the city throughout the years.

Council members will unveil the park sign during Tuesday’s event, with additional improvements to follow at a later date.

