MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — On July 1st, parking meter prices will increase because of the growth in Myrtle Beach. This will be the first time the prices have been raised in seven years.

Meters that used to have a rate of $1.50 per hour will now be $2.00 per hour. Meters that were $1.75 and $2.00 will be $3.00. Where all-day parking was $8.00 and $10.00, it will be now be $10.00 and $15.00.

The only other parking rate increase is for the seven-consecutive-day pass, which was $30.00, and will be $50.00 to park at any of the city’s paid spaces.

“We haven’t raised the parking meter prices in seven years. {This is} to accommodate the demand that exists for the parking here in the area,” said Mark Kruea, the spokesperson for the city.

He said parking meters are good for the community, they provide a safe place to park and provide good turnover for businesses.

“The money from the parking meters goes back into the area from which it was generated from to pay for more parking, to pay for events that we do in the downtown area, basically to support all the activities we have in the downtown area.”

He does not believe people will be bothered by the change.

“People expect to pay for parking at some point along the way, I think people will adjust pretty well,” said Kruea.