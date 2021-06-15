Parkton, N.C., Fire & Rescue gets new drill tower for on-site training

PARKTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Parkton Fire & Rescue crews have a new drill tower that enables them to do all training on-site except live fire evolutions.

Parkton is the second department in the state to purchase the type of tower. The other is in Matthews, NC.

The company that built the tower, Affordable Drill Towers, has named this new model the Parkton. The tower is unique because the entire first floor is enclosed.

The base cost of the tower is $125,000, according to Chief Chris Nowak. The department secured a loan for its construction that will be repaid through the county’s fire tax.

“The training center for Robeson County is in Lumberton and we will still utilize it,” Chief Nowark said, “however it is 30 miles away so not exactly convenient for our Tuesday night training sessions, which run from 7 to 10 p.m.”

Nowark said any department is welcome to train with them, or run a separate drill on their own.

The purchase of this tower will enhance training and aid in lowering the department’ss ISO Rating when we get inspected again.