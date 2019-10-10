Parole granted for man more than two decades after conviction, life sentence for rape, robbery in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Parole has been granted for a man more than two decades after a conviction and life sentence for rape and robbery in Robeson County.
The NC Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission has approved parole for George Lambert through the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP), the commission said Thursday morning. The MAPP program is “a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.”
Lambert was convicted of first degree rape and robbery with a dangerous weapon on June 20, 1995 in Robeson County Superior Court, according to the commission. He was sentenced to life.
Lambert’s release date has been set for October 4, 2022.
According to the NC Department of Corrections website, Lambert is 44 years old and is currently being held at the Pamlico Correctional Institution in Bayboro, NC.
“The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after October 1, 1994,” the commission said. “However, the Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.”
