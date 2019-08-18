Partly sunny, with a few afternoon storms possible tomorrow

Showers still linger round tonight, but become less widespread. At times we can see some heavy downpours tonight; however, these rain chances will continue to decrease. Weak high pressure is trying to build in behind the front, but it is going to take a little bit longer for this front to dissipate. Tomorrow, the front will clear out, and we will have a drier day with a few scattered showers. We will see partly sunny skies tomorrow with highs climbing back up into the upper 80s along the coast and low 90s inland. The heat index will also be pushing back into the triple digits. Expect the muggy pattern to linger through mid-week with mostly dry starts to the days with scattered storms in the afternoons.

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon, high: 88 beaches, 93 inland.

Tonight: mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few scattered storms possible, low to mid -70s.

Monday: Partly Sunny, war, and muggy with scattered showers in the afternoon, high: 87 beaches, 93 inland.