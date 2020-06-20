Parts of Myrtle Beach have a ‘Double Red Flag’ warning due to rip currents

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department posted to social media Saturday saying some parts of the beach have a ‘Double Red Flag’ due to rip currents.

According to the City of Myrtle Beach’s website, a double red flag means that the water is closed to the public and that no swimming is allowed.

The website lists that a single red flag indicates hazardous conditions, such as strong waves or currents. Medium hazards are indicated by a yellow flag, while a green flag shows that conditions are generally good. A blue flag indicates dangerous marine life, such as a high number of jellyfish.

The post by Myrtle Beach Fire department also said to be careful when entering the water and if you’re not sure of the conditions, ask a lifeguard.

Some parts of the beach in the city are at Double Red Flag today due to rip currents! Please be careful when entering the water, and if you’re not sure of what the conditions are or what the flags mean ask a lifeguard or Ocean Rescue crew! #doubleredflag #ripcurrents #oceansafety pic.twitter.com/MDbJXOo8CI — Myrtle Beach Fire Dept (@MyrtleBeachFire) June 20, 2020

