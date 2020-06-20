Parts of Myrtle Beach have a ‘Double Red Flag’ warning due to rip currents

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department posted to social media Saturday saying some parts of the beach have a ‘Double Red Flag’ due to rip currents.

According to the City of Myrtle Beach’s website, a double red flag means that the water is closed to the public and that no swimming is allowed.

The website lists that a single red flag indicates hazardous conditions, such as strong waves or currents. Medium hazards are indicated by a yellow flag, while a green flag shows that conditions are generally good. A blue flag indicates dangerous marine life, such as a high number of jellyfish.

The post by Myrtle Beach Fire department also said to be careful when entering the water and if you’re not sure of the conditions, ask a lifeguard.

