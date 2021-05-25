Pastor who tortured, raped children released early after serving 5 years in prison

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Alabama pastor convicted of raping multiple children in the late 80s and early 90s was released from prison early after spending only five and a half years behind bars, AL.com reported Friday.

Mack Charles Andrews, 61, is said to have raped multiple children while he was the pastor of United Pentecostal Church in Thomasville.

In 2013, Andrews was arrested on multiple counts of rape, sexual abuse, attempted rape, sodomy and sexual torture. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to multiple crimes and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was given credit for the 783 days he had already spent in jail.

In January 2020, AL.com reports Andrews requested a reconsideration of his sentence, saying he had “uncontrolable [sic] diabetes and should have had medical attention before signing” the plea agreement.

“The stress level the defendant was under, being handcuffed and in a holding cell at such an important decision was beyond extraordinary,” the letter stated.

According to the news outlet, Andrews was released from prison Friday and is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

A neighbor told AL.com the former pastor planned to move to Texas with his son and start another church, but Andrews’ daughter, Tabitha Skipper, denied those claims, and said her father had no plans to move due to his sex offender status.

“These years he’s been in prison, we’ve been able to heal our relationships and work through our trauma,” Skipper told AL.com. “It took a long time to get there.”

According to AL.com, none of the victims were notified of this release.

“He’s going to do it again,” said Shay Walker, who was abused by Andrews as a child. “It’s not like he touched someone one time. He’s a serial rapist.”

Walker said she was abused by Andrews between the ages of 7 and 12, and that he once raped her on her father’s grave and threatened to rape her again if she reported him.

“He told me if I didn’t say anything, he would come back and put flowers on the grave,” Walker said. “If I did, he said demons would come and get me from my bed.”

Walker said Andrews recently called her from prison and threatened to kill her.

“You don’t understand how evil he is,” Walker told AL.com. “I called the prison and alerted his caseworker. They still let him out.”