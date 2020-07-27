Pawleys Island animal rescue helps dog who was shot in muzzle at close range

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – An animal rescue shelter in Pawleys Island is working to help a a 1-year-old dog who they say was shot in his muzzle at close range.

The dog, named Smokey, was brought to the county animal shelter last month before they noticed how badly he had been wounded. So, he was taken to All 4 Paws Animal Rescue, where he has been taken care of since.

Smokey has already undergone one surgery and is scheduled for another to fix a hole that ran from his upper muzzle and through the roof of his mouth and another hole that went through his upper jaw.

Because of his injuries, he cannot eat dry food and has to be on a super liquefied food diet, known as a gruel diet.

Unfortunately because of the nature of his injuries, All 4 Paws says he has been sneezing food out of his nose, which means he is not getting enough calories and is underweight. In addition, his breathing is suffering.

**THE FOLLOWING PICTURES MAY BE DISTURBING**

You can help All 4 Paws help Smokey and other animals like him, by donating to their Compassion Fund.

The fund was set up to help animals who have been abused get the medical help they need, when in other shelters they would have to suffer or be euthanized.

To help, you can visit their website here, and click the green button to donate.

