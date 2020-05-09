Pawleys Island community walks 2.23 miles for Ahmaud Arbery

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Pawleys Island community joined others in the nation walking 2.23 miles Friday evening to support Armaud Arbery and his family.

Two Georgia men, Gregory and Travis McMichael, have been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. Georgia authorities say cell phone video shows the father and son confronting Arbery.

Arbery’s family says he was jogging in his neighborhood when he was murdered. People run and walk the distance to signifying the date he was killed on Friday in Pawleys Island.

Ahmaud Arbery would have been 26 years old Friday. On February 23rd he was murdered, sparking nationwide response.

“He was born 26 years ago on Mother’s Day and now his mother has to spend his birthday without him,” Peta Dabrowski, organizer of the event said.

“I’m looking at things and realizing this could happen to me at any moment” Sheldon Butts, a Georgetown man said running in the event.

A Pawleys Island couple honored his family with every step through a 2.23-mile walk and run.

“You have to be able to have a voice for those who need voices and aren’t able to speak up the way they can,” Dabrowski said.

When it comes to opinions, people differ, but from neighbor to neighbor there’s one commonality.

“One thing is the human effect has to touch every heart, if you care, if you’re a genuine caring, loving Christian, then this matters to you,” Sheldon Butts, father and the runner said.

Strangers from all walks of life and all political affiliations came together today.

“We are not just walking with us we are walking with ‘Maud’ and with people all over the country and all over the world,” John Dabrowski, organizer of the event said.

It’s been more than 10 weeks since the shooting. After tonight, some hope he won’t be another name or face to put a story to.

“I know there are a lot of people who have not heard his name yet and I’m hoping people driving home tonight will see the signs as we are walking, we’ll see the love, we will experience the unity,” Peta Dabrowski said.