Pawleys Island experiences minor road flooding due to high tide

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Pawleys Island Police Department is warning of road flooding Wednesday morning.
Police say high tide has caused some minor road flooding, and that people should use caution and avoid driving through saltwater, according to Pawleys Island PD.
