Pawleys Island leaders debate size of beach renourishment project

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – One South Strand town is racing to finalize plans for a more than $12 million project to put sand back on its beach.

Summer high tide on the south end of Pawleys is known for taking up the entire beach on some parts of the oceanfront. Waves cover several staircases and go under some homes.

It’s not a rare storm surge, but just another day at the beach.

“We just went through a week with king tides and I walked the whole beach,” said Mayor Jimmy Braswell. “From basically Third Street south, every step was covered at high tide.”

That’s why the town has been planning its largest beach renourishment project ever. At a meeting Monday, town council officially hired Marinex Construction from Charleston to do the work, rather than wait for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The town could get credit for this work, however, if the corps finishes the projects scheduled ahead of Pawleys.

“In nine years, when periodic renourishment comes into play, the Army corps project is not dead,” said town administrator Ryan Fabbri. “It’s still a possibility.”

The cost ranges from $12,118,500 to $14,431,000. That’s because Pawleys hasn’t decided how much sand to buy and more sand means borrowing more money.

The town has $6.1 million in its beach renourishment fund. It could receive between $4.8 million and $5.6 million from the state Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, depending on the size of the project.

The town is mainly weighing two options: buying 850,000 or 1.1 million cubic yards of sand. Pawleys would have to borrow $1.2 million to cover the rest of the project if it chooses the option of 850,000 cubic yards of sand. That goes up to $2.7 million the town needs to borrow under the option for 1.1 million cubic yards of sand.

The extra sand could help the town’s beach in the future, Fabbri says. The beach would erode back to an ideal coastline in just three years if the town buys 850,000 cubic yards.

That erosion would take about a decade if Pawleys gets 1.1 million cubic yards.

“I think that would make sense to borrow more money if you did a larger project, because you’re buying yourself more time before you have to do it again,” said Fabbri.

One other variable in all of this is nature. The town would like to start renourishment on October 1, but that could be pushed back if sea turtles are still laying eggs.

Town council says it will choose exactly how much sand to buy at next month’s meeting.