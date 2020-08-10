Pawleys Island PD searching for gunman after shots fired during dispute

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Pawleys Island Police Department is searching for a gunman who fired shots during a dispute.
Police took to Twitter Sunday night, with photos of the gunman in his vehicle. The shooting occurred in the area of North Causeway and Myrtle Ave. at 7:25 p.m.
If you have any information regarding the incident or the man, you are urged to contact the lead investigator at 843-237-1698.
Another view of the vehicle/driver. pic.twitter.com/wXJccRzFY9— Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) August 10, 2020
