Pawleys Island PD searching for gunman after shots fired during dispute

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Pawleys Island Police Department is searching for a gunman who fired shots during a dispute.

Police took to Twitter Sunday night, with photos of the gunman in his vehicle. The shooting occurred in the area of North Causeway and Myrtle Ave. at 7:25 p.m.

If you have any information regarding the incident or the man, you are urged to contact the lead investigator at 843-237-1698.

Another view of the vehicle/driver. pic.twitter.com/wXJccRzFY9 — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) August 10, 2020

