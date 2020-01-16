Pawley’s Island suspect’s T-shirt: ‘I may be wrong but I doubt it’

She might doubt it, but the sheriff’s office doesn’t. A Pawley’s Island shoplifting suspect’s T-shirt says, “I may be wrong but I doubt it.”

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify a woman suspected of shoplifting at Lowe’s Foods in the Pawleys Island area.

The woman in a photo sent by the sheriff’s office is suspected of putting meat into a large shoulder bag and leaving the store without paying. The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone knowing this woman’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102 and ask for the shift supervisor.

