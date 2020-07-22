Pedestrian dead after fatal collision in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that left the pedestrian dead.

According to Master Trooper Brian Lee, a fatal collision occurred early Monday morning on SC 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs, where a car struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol received a call to the scene at 12:14 a.m.

Lee said the driver was wearing a seat belt. There are no more details at this time. Count on News13 for updates.