CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A pedestrian was hit by a car Friday night in Conway, and hospitalized with serious injuries.

The incident happened near Highway 701 and Adrian Highway just before 8 p.m.

Traffic is down to one lane in the area as Horry County Fire Rescue and South Carolina Highway Patrol work the scene.

No other information has been released.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

