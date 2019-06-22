Pedestrian killed in late night crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A pedestrian has died after being hit be a car late Friday night in Darlington County.

According to Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Society Hill Road near Elissa Drive at around 10:15 p.m. A car traveling on Society Hill Road struck a pedestrian walking along the road.

That pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they later died on Saturday.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victim as 34-year-old Dante Eugene Wallace of Darlington. Hardee has ruled the death an accident.

This crash remains under investigation.