Pedestrian killed in late night crash in Darlington County

News
Posted: / Updated:
deadly crash_1555770235417.PNG.jpg

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A pedestrian has died after being hit be a car late Friday night in Darlington County.

According to Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Society Hill Road near Elissa Drive at around 10:15 p.m. A car traveling on Society Hill Road struck a pedestrian walking along the road.

That pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they later died on Saturday.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victim as 34-year-old Dante Eugene Wallace of Darlington. Hardee has ruled the death an accident.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: