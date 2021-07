MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person standing in the roadway was struck and killed Sunday afternoon on S.C. 38.

Troopers say a 2006 Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on S.C. 38 when it hit a pedestrian near S.C. 34.

SCHP says the incident happened at 4:50 P.M. and the driver was not injured.

We are waiting to learn the victim’s name. Count on us for updates.