Pedestrian killed when struck by debris from passing vehicle in Marion County

MARION CO, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was killed in Marion County on Friday afternoon while standing on the side of the road.

The person was struck by a piece of debris that came off a passing vehicle, according to Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The pedestrian was on the shoulder of a roadway.

The incident happened at about 4:30 on US Highway 501 near Highway 41.

No charges are expected to be filed in the case, Collins reported, although the crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.