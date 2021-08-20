Pedestrian laying in road struck by vehicle near CCU, troopers say

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after an early morning crash between a pedestrian and an SUV, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 5:10 a.m., troopers were sent to the area of Highway 501 near University Boulevard for calls of a pedestrian versus vehicle collision.

When troopers arrived on scene they learned a 2012 Chevy SUV was traveling south on Highway 501 and attempted to turn right onto University Boulevard. A pedestrian was laying in the roadway and was struck, according to Lee. The pedestrian died on scene.

The SCHP is still investigating. Count on News13 for updates.