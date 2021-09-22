Pee Dee and Grand Strand hospitals face monoclonal antibody shortage

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A treatment intended to keep high-risk patients with COVID-19 out of the hospital is running low in the state, including in area hospitals located in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

Monoclonal antibody treatment is used to help covid-positive patients fight off infection.

“We were made aware that we were put on allocation which is a certain number that we can order,” chief medical officer for Conway Medical Center, Dr. Paul Richardson said.

Dr. Richardson said CMC is waiting for a shipment of monoclonal antibody treatment but if not received, the hospital could run out.

“It’s a smaller number than what we are accustomed to getting. It is a very effective weapon in the fight here,” Dr. Richardson said.

Gayle Resetar with Tidelands Health said their supply is also running low.

“We’ve been informed that there is a coming shortage. Just like the vaccine and the early days with medications that were limited supply, the process that happens then is that the government creates an allocation plan to spread it evenly across the country,” Resetar said.

McLeod Health said they are not running out and they are making sure to use the treatment on certain patients.

“We were providing around 100 appointments a day across the organization. We had to cut back on some of those appointments so we could space the stock out and continue providing appointments in a limited capacity,” associate vice-president of care transformation, Jenna Swindler said.

The goal of the therapy is to help prevent hospitalizations, reduce viral loads and lessen symptoms.

But now hospitals can only receive a certain amount of the treatment.

“This is a valuable service that Conway Medical Center has been providing to our community for a number of weeks and even a few months to be very honest with you. We’ve done a whole bunch of these and have seen really good results. You know to have limited quantity available to us is very disappointing,” Dr. Richardson said.