Pee Dee ‘Bubble Bandit’ appears to have struck again

News
Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Someone dumped a load of soap into the fountain in downtown Florence, similar to previous acts by an unknown “Bubble Bandit.”

The soapy bubbles appeared on the early morning of July 4th this time. It’s unknown whether the culprits are in any way connected to previous vandalism of the fountains.

Last fall, an unidentified person (or persons) dumped loads of soaps into 5 fountains throughout the Pee Dee, causing them to overflow.  All of the other incidents happened in downtown Florence and on Francis Marion University’s campus. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: