Pee Dee ‘Bubble Bandit’ appears to have struck again

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Someone dumped a load of soap into the fountain in downtown Florence, similar to previous acts by an unknown “Bubble Bandit.”

The soapy bubbles appeared on the early morning of July 4th this time. It’s unknown whether the culprits are in any way connected to previous vandalism of the fountains.

Last fall, an unidentified person (or persons) dumped loads of soaps into 5 fountains throughout the Pee Dee, causing them to overflow. All of the other incidents happened in downtown Florence and on Francis Marion University’s campus.