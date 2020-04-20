Pee Dee chicken sale offers 40-pound cases at deep discounts to help community

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Pee Dee State Farmer’s Market will host a chicken sale and dinner donation with House of Raeford Farms.

The chicken sale and dinner donation will help to serve community needs during the COVID-19 crisis. Free dinners will be delivered to health care workers and law enforcement that evening.

The drive-up chicken sale starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday and offers 40-pound boxes of chicken at deep discounts. The sale will be from 9 a.m. until noon or until supplies run out.

For sale will be:

$45 – 40 lb Case of Tenders

$15 – 40 lb Case of Drumsticks

$15 – 40 lb Case of Bone in Skin on Thigh

That evening, Julia Belle’s Restaurant, which is located at the market, will prepare free dinners using donated House of Raeford chicken and vegetables from market vendors, and deliver them to health care workers and law enforcement.

House of Raeford will be refrigerated trailers to the market for easy pickup for customers looking for everything from boneless breast and thighs to tenders and wings. While practicing social distancing, individuals never leave their car – House of Raeford personnel safely take the order, receive payment, and deliver the fresh product to the customer’s vehicle.

Please remain in your car & we will deliver it

The Pee Dee State Farmers Market is at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence.