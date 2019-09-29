Pee Dee Coalition host 5K/15K breaking free run

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The 7th annual breaking free 5K/15K walk and run was held Saturday morning in celebration of national domestic violence awareness month.

“Our overall goal is to bring awareness and to individuals know they can break free,” said shelter director, Shonette Dargan Richardson.

Hundreds of runners showed their support for victims and to get the message out for those who need it.

“The whole initiative behind breaking the silence to stop the violence is what we stand for with this event. It helps us approach a difficult topic in a more gentle way and a way the community can enjoy. It’s a much easier conversation to have,” said Savannah Wright, Race director.

Pee Dee coalition provides several services such as self-defense training, assistance to victims and much more. Organizers tell News13 they’re already planning for next year.

“I spoke with a couple of people out here today and they’re wanting to register already for next years event so we’re excited. It’s been a lot of learning and we will continue to do better for every year,” said Richardson & Wright.

Proceeds from Saturday’s race will go towards the emergency safe shelter.