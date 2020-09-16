Pee Dee Electric, Marlboro Electric announce partnership agreement

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Pee Dee Electric Cooperative and Marlboro Electric Cooperative have announced a management agreement, beginning Friday.

According to a news release from Pee Dee Electric Cooperative, the partnership is an effort to create economic benefits, long-term efficiencies and provide overall improved service for members of both entities. The company says the combined service areas will result in the largest geographical territories of any commonly managed cooperates in South Carolina.

Under the agreement, William Fleming, Jr. will serve as President and CEO of both cooperatives. He’s held those titles at both Marlboro Electric Cooperative and Marlboro Development Team since 2014. He previously served as Vice President of Marketing and Economic Development at Pee Dee Electric.

Fleming is an alumnus of Harvard University and Harvard Business School. He also holds two degrees from the University of South Carolina and a certificate from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Applied Neuroscience and Mathematics.

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative is based in Darlington and provides eletrical power in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Lee and Chesterfield counties to more than 30,000 residential and commercial customers.

Marlboro Electric Cooperative is based in Bennettsville and provides electric power in Marlboro and Dillon counties.