Pee Dee father pleads for justice in son’s murder

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Timmonsville Police Department and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating a shooting that left Shawn Michael Gibson, a 28-year-old from Florence, dead. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 on Byrd Street, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. Jay Gibson, Shawn Gibson’s father, is pleading for someone to come forward.

“Shawn was a great dad, a great son…he loved life,” Gibson says.

A life that was tragically cut short. Jay Gibson says he hasn’t been able to sleep since his son’s passing.

“I’ve got two more kids. I love them to death, they are my rock, my grandbabies are my rock but my only blood son is gone,” Gibson says.

Gibson also says that he son had to have been with someone on the night that he was killed because he would not have been on Byrd street by his self. Months have past bye and the family still has no answers.

“Come forward…tell us what you know. If this was your son or your brother wouldn’t you like to know what happened to him. I’m pleading to the public to come forward and help us find the murderer of our son,” Gibson says. “The pain is unreal not knowing. You’re never supposed to bury your kids it’s supposed to be the other way around,” Gibson continues.

Jay Gibson and his family have a fundraiser on Facebook and a Go Fund Me that helped get $2,500 to go towards reward money for anyone that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Shawn Gibson’s murder.