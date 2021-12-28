Pee Dee fireworks shop enjoys booming sales ahead of New Year’s Eve

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — With New Year’s Eve coming up on Friday, employees at Jabs Fireworks in Dillon say sales are booming as people prepare to ring in the new year.

As a result, they’re preparing for lots of traffic at the store located on Radford Boulevard.

“Actually, it’s been very good this year,” employee Jeanie Hunt said. “I mean, ever since Christmas, we’ve been pretty busy.”

Hunt said she has worked at Jabs since 2000. During that time, she’s interacted with many customers.

“Wow, this is like a Walmart,” she said they say. “It’s a Walmart fireworks, and they be excited to get the fireworks that go way up in the air.”

Some of her customer’s favorites include the Hydrogen Bomb and OBM Gram Cakes, which shoot up to 200 feet in the air.

Employee Phillip Herring said he has worked at the store for 15 years and there’s not a firework in the building that he hasn’t let off. He also said the shop has dealt with supply issues this year, but fortunately, they are able to meet the demand of customers because they placed their orders far enough ahead of time.

“Sometimes it gets so busy in here that we have to push that back and stock at night, and so during the holiday season, we do run two-three different shifts to make sure we have time for all of that.”

Jabs Fireworks is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and closes at 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.